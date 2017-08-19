Furry Tails: Ned & Kratos Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Ned

Animal Friends

Ned’s a sweetheart of a kitten waiting to find a loving forever home! If you’re looking for a cat, he might just be the guy for you.

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Ned came to Animal Friends through our Low-Cost Spay/Neuter program. He was brought in as a stray, but this 4-month-old Domestic Shorthair has become very comfortable about his many friends at the shelter. Like most kittens, Ned is a playful little guy who loves to bat around strings and chase laser pointers. When he’s tuckered out, he’d love snuggle up on a lap for nap time. Ned is available and ready to go to a loving home with family members of any age. He’s even great around other cats. If Ned sounds like the purrrfect companion for you, stop by Animal Friends to say “hi”!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Kratos

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

This lovable, playful goofball is Kratos. His past is a bit of a mystery, but one thing is certain, he loves to play! He just can’t wait to find a loving forever home.

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

In Greek mythology, Kratos is the name of a god that stood for strength, might, and power. Our Kratos may fit the description of that kind of deity, but, in reality, is a big softy. He was found in Apollo and brought to Animal Protectors. We estimate Kratos to be a bit older, around 6, and is a mixed breed. This is one guy that likes to run around our play yards with a Frisbee or some other toy hanging out of his mouth. Kratos doesn’t seem to mind other animals, but a meet and greet would be required if you have another dog. We aren’t positive of what happened in Kratos’ past before he arrived at AP, but we see a loving home in his future! Maybe with you??

If you are interested in adopting a pet from Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

