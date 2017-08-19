Woman Grazed By Bullet In Homewood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman was grazed by a bullet in Homewood on Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the 500 block of North Lang Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
Police say a woman was grazed in the head and the foot. She was alert and able to walk when she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Peewee football games were going on at Stargell Field nearby when shots rang out, but no one in the stadium was injured.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details