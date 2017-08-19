WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Woman Grazed By Bullet In Homewood

Filed Under: Grazed By Bullet, Homewood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman was grazed by a bullet in Homewood on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 500 block of North Lang Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a woman was grazed in the head and the foot. She was alert and able to walk when she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Peewee football games were going on at Stargell Field nearby when shots rang out, but no one in the stadium was injured.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch