Teen Injured After Pole Crashes During Youth Football Game

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — A teenager was injured when a pole came crashing down at an Ellwood City high school football stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pat O’Brien, president of Ellwood City Little Wolverines, said they were hosting the first youth football game of the season at Helling Stadium around 3:45 p.m. when the games were delayed by lightning.

The severe weather caused a pole to crash down onto an EMS vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

O’Brien said a tent was set up nearby and a 13-year-old junior cheer sponsor was injured. He said she was conscious when she was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

A man also suffered injuries.

