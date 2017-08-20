STEELERS PRESEASON: Preview: Falcons Vs. Steelers | Dobbs To Start | Heinz Field Changes | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More
2 More Arrested In Murder Of Man Killed In Front Of Daughter

Filed Under: Allentown, Murder Suspect

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Two more people have been arrested in the slaying of a man Pennsylvania authorities say was gunned down in front of his young daughter during a robbery in his apartment.

Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Lee Eanes and 23-year-old Sasha Vargas are charged in Lehigh County with criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy in the Aug. 13 killing of 39-year-old Jermaine Taylor.

Facing the same charges is 20-year-old Waldemar Rivera. Twenty-nine-year-old Isaac Navarro is charged with homicide and conspiracy.

Investigators said a masked group forced Taylor to open his safe and then shot him five times, telling his daughter to turn around before they opened fire.

Court documents indicate that Rivera, Eanes and Vargas are being represented by the county public defender’s office, which could not be reached for comment over the weekend.

