Bald Eagle With Lead Poisoning Dies At Pa. Treatment Center

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A bald eagle that was found in Kiski Township last week has died.

The Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Saegertown says the 30-year-old bald eagle, nicknamed “Kiski,” was letting people get unusually close to him last Sunday. A Game Commission deputy was able to capture the bird, and he was transferred to the Saegertown facility for testing and treatment.

(Photo Credit: Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center/Facebook)

Lead toxicity was suspected, and Kiski began undergoing treatment. Metal fragments were flushed from his stomach on Saturday and he underwent chelation therapy.

Photos on Facebook show that a penny and other small metal fragments were found in his stomach.

Officials reported Sunday that, despite their efforts, Kiski passed away.

They say Kiski fathered many eaglets and helped to repopulate eagles in Pennsylvania.

