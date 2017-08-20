STEELERS PRESEASON: Preview: Falcons Vs. Steelers | Dobbs To Start | Heinz Field Changes | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More
33 Wounded, 6 Fatally, In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say at least 33 people have been wounded, six fatally, in weekend shootings in the nation’s third-largest city.

The Chicago Tribune reports the shootings happened in just a 13-hour period ending early Sunday.

Police say someone in an SUV fired at a crowd outside a South Side banquet hall that serves as a nightclub, killing one and injuring six early Sunday. The gunman drove off.

Chicago’s gun violence has drawn national scrutiny, including from President Donald Trump. The city had more than 760 homicides in 2016. That was more than New York and Los Angeles combined.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Deputy53 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    A city (and a state,) that has the highest murder rate in the USA. Yet..law abiding (AND taxpaying citizens,) can’t legally carry a weapon to defend themselves (and/or loved ones.)
    You can’t even apply for a CCP in the city OR the state.
    So, these Liberals get what they deserve. When enough high placed Liberals start getting shot, THEN they will change the laws-If they know what is good for themselves, and their voters.

