STEELERS PRESEASON: Preview: Falcons Vs. Steelers | Dobbs To Start | Heinz Field Changes | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

School Buses To Get Wireless Internet For Lengthy Commutes

Filed Under: WiFi, Wireless Internet

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Ohio students with lengthy commutes will be able to access Wi-Fi on new technologically advanced buses in a pilot program.

Ten yellow buses for Toledo Public Schools are now outfitted with wireless capabilities. The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2uMCT4d) the program aims to give students a way to complete assignments and homework both on the way to school and on the way home.

Jim Gault, the school district’s chief academic officer, says some students are riding the bus 45 minutes either way and the new program will make the ride more enjoyable and productive.

The majority of high school students in the district ride Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority buses, so the Wi-Fi services will mostly benefit students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch