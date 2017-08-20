Woman Fined $20K For Phony Bomb Threat To Day Care Center

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – A lawyer must pay a $20,000 fine for making a bomb threat to a day care center at the federal courthouse in Syracuse.
Jacqueline Jones of Syracuse pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor false reporting of an incident. She admitted she called in a bomb threat to the day care center in February 2015 because she wanted to avoid a contentious court hearing.
Prosecutors say the threat caused fear and chaos in the day care, where there were 70 children.
Jones was sentenced to a year of probation and a $20,000 fine, but avoided jail time. Prosecutors had recommended six months in jail.
