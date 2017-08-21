SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Man Wanted In Connection To East Pittsburgh Shooting

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is wanted on attempted homicide charges in connection to a shooting that happened in East Pittsburgh on Saturday evening.

Officers were sent to a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Center Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday for a report that someone had been shot.

At the scene, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Center Street and the victim drove himself to the gas station.

Police determined 21-year-old Jujuan Cash was responsible for the shooting, and they secured a warrant for his arrest. Cash is facing several charges, including attempted homicide.

Cash is described as a black male. He is approximately 6-feet-3-inches tall. Police say he also goes by the nickname “Cleveland,” and he’s known to frequent the East Pittsburgh area and has ties to Penn Hills.

Anyone who sees Cash should call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Allegheny County Police at (412) 473-1300 or contact them via social media.

