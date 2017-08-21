Ohio Judge Shot In Front Of Courthouse; 1 Suspect Dead, 1 In Custody

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STEUBENVILLE (KDKA) – One suspect has been killed and another is in custody after an Ohio judge was shot in front of a courthouse Monday morning.
According to a WTRF-TV report, the incident happened outside of the Jefferson County Courthouse around 8 a.m.
A bailiff reportedly returned fire and killed one of the suspects. A second suspect is in custody.
Meanwhile, Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. He is believed to be in stable condition.
Officials say Judge Bruzzese has been life lighted to Pittsburgh. He is currently stable. An investigation is ongoing.
