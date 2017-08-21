SWAT, Police Surround Home In Pine Township Throughout Evening

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police surrounded a home throughout the night in Pine Township.
According to police, the incident started around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lace Bark Court.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, a heavy police presence was still on scene.
Developing: A few SWAT members have left the scene on Lace Bark Ct. One ambulance left, another just arrived. No word from police. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/vA48vejqXq
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) August 21, 2017
At this point, it is unclear why police were called to the home.
However, some SWAT team members and a couple of ambulances left the scene around 5:30 a.m.
