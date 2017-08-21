STEELERS PRESEASON: Recap: Falcons Vs. Steelers | Heinz Field Changes | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More
SWAT, Police Surround Home In Pine Township Throughout Evening

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police surrounded a home throughout the night in Pine Township.

According to police, the incident started around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lace Bark Court.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, a heavy police presence was still on scene.

At this point, it is unclear why police were called to the home.

However, some SWAT team members and a couple of ambulances left the scene around 5:30 a.m.

