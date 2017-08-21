WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

FBI, Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying South Side Bank Robber

Filed Under: Armed Bank Robbery, Bank Robbery, Dollar Bank, FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, South Side

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The FBI and Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a South Side bank Monday morning.

It happened at a Dollar Bank in the 1700 block of East Carson Street around 10:15 a.m.

According to authorities, a man walked into the bank, brandished a knife and demanded cash.

southside bank robbery FBI, Police Seek Publics Help Identifying South Side Bank Robber

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)

The suspect is described as a white male who is between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 150 to 160 lbs.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a wig and sunglasses.

dollar bank robbery south side FBI, Police Seek Publics Help Identifying South Side Bank Robber

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)

Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch