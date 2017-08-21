FBI, Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying South Side Bank Robber

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The FBI and Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a South Side bank Monday morning.
It happened at a Dollar Bank in the 1700 block of East Carson Street around 10:15 a.m.
According to authorities, a man walked into the bank, brandished a knife and demanded cash.
The suspect is described as a white male who is between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 150 to 160 lbs.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a wig and sunglasses.
Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.