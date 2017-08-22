SOLAR ECLIPSE: Carnegie Science Center | In The Path Of Totality | 2024 Eclipse | Photos & Videos | More | Photos

Officials: 33 People Injured In Train Crash Near Philadelphia

Filed Under: Philadelphia, SEPTA, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say 33 people have been injured in a train crash at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

A spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Heather Redfern says an inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

Redfern says 33 people aboard the train were injured.

In an early morning briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said the victims were taken to area hospitals. He says at least four people suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch