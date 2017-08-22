Ceiling Collapses In Woman’s Apartment, Landlord Allegedly Tells Her He’s ‘On Vacation’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — The ceiling in her apartment collapsed, and now a woman says she is homeless and claims her landlord told her she is on her own.

“I’m just thankful that I wasn’t home.”

Alisa McGant, of Canonsburg, rents an efficiency apartment and sleeps on a sofa bed. She says had she been at home late last week, things could have gone a lot differently, and not in a good way.

“I came home Saturday morning and I tried to get in the apartment, and I noticed that stuff had come through the screen, drywall, the whole ceiling in the living room, and the kitchen had completely fallen,” she said.

Inside Apartment F, where drywall used to be, naked beams are visible from the ceiling.

McGant says her furniture, clothing and personal items were covered under at least seven inches of dust and dry wall. She says the impact broke dishes in the kitchen.

“I had contacted the landlord to let him know what happened, and at that time he told me to lock the apartment, don’t go back in there, and it was my responsibility to find a place to stay,” she said. “I said, ‘Is there any way you can house me until this is cleaned up?’ And he said, ‘I’m on vacation. It’s your responsibility.’”

A crew from a restoration company cleaned the apartment and tossed out the fallen debris.

Initially, McGant says she was told her apartment was condemned, but now has been told it is safe. The problem is, she says she doesn’t feel safe.

“Come to find out, someone I work with, they are married to an authority and the place was never meant to be rented in the first place,” McGant said.

McGant told KDKA’s Brenda Waters that she recently lost her husband and this is the first time in 20 years she has been on her own.

Now, once again, she is starting over, but this time she has nothing.

With the help of family, friends and her church, she is staying in a motel and wearing donated clothing.

“It’s life changing,” she said.