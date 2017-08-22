Three-Vehicle Turnpike Crash Causing Significant Delays

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Traffic has been reduced to a single lane after a three-vehicle crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to officials, the crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 38 in Hampton Township, around 10:30 a.m.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Initial reports indicated a car was wedged between two trucks.

Just before noon, a red car and white box truck were towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

As for traffic, the left lane is getting by in the area, but the right lane remained closed.

