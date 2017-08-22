Market District End Of Summer Recipes

Sadly, the end of summer is approaching. But, that doesn’t mean we still can’t have some delicious food! Check out these two recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Local Zucchini “Noodle” Scampi Style

Compliments of our Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6 guests Prep Time: 30 min.

Ingredients:

3 cups Zucchini, spiral noodles, or shredded

1 cup Grape Tomatoes

½ cup Kalamata Olives

2 tbsp Parsley, fresh, minced

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Shallot, minced

2 tbsp Olive Oil

½ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

2 tbsp Parmesan Cheese, grated

2 tbsp Pine Nuts, toasted

Directions:

1. Use a spiralizer or a grater to cut the zucchini into “noodles”.

2. Place the cut zucchini into a bowl and toss with the rest of the ingredients, except the parmesan & pine nuts.

3. Refrigerated until ready to serve. For best flavor allow to sit overnight.

4. Serve cold and garnish with some additional fresh parsley, parmesan cheese, & toasted pine nuts.

NOTE: This dish can also be served hot just add some butter to a hot sauté pan first, then sauté for 2-4 minutes.

Local Tomato, Grilled Corn, & Cucumber Salad

Compliments of our Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 6-10 guests Prep Time: 30 min.

Ingredients:

4 cups Tomatoes, diced

3 ears Corn, grilled, then taken off the cob

2 cups Cucumber, thinly sliced, halves

½ cup Red Onion, thinly sliced

8 oz Baby Arugula (Optional)

½ cup Cojita or Queso Fresco Cheese, small dice or crumbled

2 tbsp Parsley/Basil/Mint/Cilantro, fresh, minced – any combination

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

2 tbsp Olive Oil

½ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Combine the vegetables, cheese, and herbs in a large mixing bowl, gently toss.

2. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil & lemon juice.

3. Season with salt & pepper and serve on a bed of baby arugula.

4. Garnish with a little extra minced herbs and crumbled cheese if desired.

NOTES:

• If you dice up all the ingredients into smaller pieces, you can then serve this recipe as a salsa. Great on top of grilled chicken and fish!

• Green beans and bell peppers can be added in place of or in addition to these vegetables listed. Use whatever bounty your garden, Market District or Local Farmer’s Market provides.

• Avocados are a great mix in to this salads as well. Just swap the lemon juice with lime juice and just use mint and cilantro!