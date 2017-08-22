SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Positive West Nile Samples Found In 4 Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will be treating sections of Pittsburgh after recent mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to a press release, the positive samples were collected in the North Side, Lawrenceville, South Side Slopes and Knoxville.

As a result, the Allegheny County Health Department will use an Ultra Low Volume sprayer from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Should it rain, the spraying will be pushed back until Thursday at the same time.

Crews will spray Zenivex, which kills adult mosquitoes. However, it is not harmful to people or pets.

Additionally, officials are urging residents to clear their property of any standing water. They also advise that any open windows should have screens.

Roughly 20 percent of people infected with the West Nile virus experience symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most recover completely and on their own.

If you believe you, or someone you know, may have the virus, contact a doctor.

To date, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Allegheny County.

