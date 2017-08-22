Bell Teases Fans On Twitter, Says He Will Return To Steelers Next Month

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell says he will return to the team on Sept. 1.
He teased fans on his Twitter account on Tuesday night, retweeting a fan asking when he would return to the field, then replying “9-1-17.”
9-1-17 😉 https://t.co/8Sj7MvzD79
— Le’Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 23, 2017
Bell didn’t show up for the start of Training Camp at the end of July after he and the team failed to reach a long-term contract agreement.
The 25-year-old Bell ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns and caught another 75 passes in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2016.
