Bell Teases Fans On Twitter, Says He Will Return To Steelers Next Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell says he will return to the team on Sept. 1.

He teased fans on his Twitter account on Tuesday night, retweeting a fan asking when he would return to the field, then replying “9-1-17.”

Bell didn’t show up for the start of Training Camp at the end of July after he and the team failed to reach a long-term contract agreement.

The 25-year-old Bell ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns and caught another 75 passes in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2016.

