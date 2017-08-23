Disappointed Fans Find Out They Bought Fake Bruno Mars Tickets

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There were some very disappointed music fans outside PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night.

They showed up to the Bruno Mars concert with their tickets in hand. However, they were turned away because they were holding fake tickets.

The tickets were purchased on Craigslist from someone who claimed to have gotten them on Ticketmaster.

The tickets looked like the real deal. When fans tried to use them, they were all told the tickets had already been used and that multiple people had already tried to use them.

“We got in line and he said they were already used. They were under the name of Angela Yost and there’s hundreds of people up in line with the same tickets,” Jessica Gonzalez said. “Same seat, same ticket number, everything.”

“I was shocked. Then, as I turned around, the name on the ticket, the person whose actual name was on the ticket, actually showed up and she had no idea someone had stolen her identity,” Ruthie Walker

When you buy concert tickets, the Better Business Bureau suggests that you buy them through a licensed ticket broker, such as Ticketmaster.