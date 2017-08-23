Kidsburgh: YMCA Goes High-Tech To Teach Kids About Music Industry

By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may associate the YMCA with physical fitness.

But the Homewood-Brushton YMCA is going high-tech with a media and arts education program, teaching children about the music industry and more. It’s called the “Lighthouse Project.”

And the whole program is free and open to new students.

