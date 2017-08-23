Kidsburgh: YMCA Goes High-Tech To Teach Kids About Music Industry

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may associate the YMCA with physical fitness.
But the Homewood-Brushton YMCA is going high-tech with a media and arts education program, teaching children about the music industry and more. It’s called the “Lighthouse Project.”
And the whole program is free and open to new students.
For more information on the program, visit Kidsburgh at this link: http://www.kidsburgh.org/impressive-homewood-brushton-ymca-renovations-guided-creative-youth/
