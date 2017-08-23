WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: Endangered Missing Woman In Contact With Unknown Man On Fake Facebook Account

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who disappeared earlier this month without her medication.

Police have labeled 23-year-old Alexandra Cycyk as an endangered missing person.

alexandra cycyk Police: Endangered Missing Woman In Contact With Unknown Man On Fake Facebook Account

She suffers from epilepsy, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder and body tremors.

According to police, she left her home on Agnes Street in Hempfield Township on Aug. 11 and hasn’t been seen since. She is without her prescription medication.

Investigators say she was in contact with someone on Facebook, who was using a fake account. The man referenced taking her out of Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Cycyk’s whereabouts is urged to contact state police immediately.

