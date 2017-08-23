Lawsuits Filed Against Woodland Hills School District Over Incidents With 5 Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several Pittsburgh law firms plan to file special education and civil rights complaints against the Woodland Hills School District, employees and others.

The attorneys say the complaints affect a total of five former students.

Several videos have surfaced involving the school staff and students. Some of the videos involve former school police officer Steve Shaulis and former principal Kevin Murray who allegedly assaulted African-American students, some of whom were special needs students.

Shaulis is still on the Churchill police force, but is no longer at the high school. Murray has resigned from the district.

The lawsuit maintains the district and its employees created an environment of verbal abuse, excessive force and intimidation, which resulted in harm to the students.

Some of the defendants listed in the complaint include, Murray, Shaulis, the Woodland Hills School District, the superintendent, Churchill Borough, Dynasty Security and other employees.

KDKA made calls to the solicitor for Churchill Borough and the superintendent. So far, there has been no comment from either.

