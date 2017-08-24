Teacher Gets Cochlear Implants After Being Inspired By Students

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back to school time, and on Thursday, a teacher returned to her classroom for the first time after having a life-changing procedure.

Lindsey DePra is a teacher at Pittsburgh’s DePaul School for Hearing and Speech.

While all of the students have some sort of hearing impairment, she is the only teacher there who also has a hearing impairment.

Over the summer, DePra had cochlear implants put in both her ears.

She says she was inspired by some of her students who have had the same operation.

“I noticed, though, especially my students, they were communicating and they were hearing better than I was, and so, it got to the point where I was like, if they are communicating and they are hearing better than I can, I want to be the best teacher possible and be the best role model for them,” said DePra.

DePra says she is now hearing all kinds of sounds for the first time.

She says it has given her more confidence, personally and professionally.