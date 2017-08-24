Teacher Gets Cochlear Implants After Being Inspired By Students

Filed Under: Cochlear Implants, DePaul School For Hearing And Speech, Hearing-Impaired, Lindsey DePra

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back to school time, and on Thursday, a teacher returned to her classroom for the first time after having a life-changing procedure.

Lindsey DePra is a teacher at Pittsburgh’s DePaul School for Hearing and Speech.

While all of the students have some sort of hearing impairment, she is the only teacher there who also has a hearing impairment.

Over the summer, DePra had cochlear implants put in both her ears.

She says she was inspired by some of her students who have had the same operation.

“I noticed, though, especially my students, they were communicating and they were hearing better than I was, and so, it got to the point where I was like, if they are communicating and they are hearing better than I can, I want to be the best teacher possible and be the best role model for them,” said DePra.

DePra says she is now hearing all kinds of sounds for the first time.

She says it has given her more confidence, personally and professionally.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch