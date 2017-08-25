Man Facing Decades In Prison For Attempting To Kill Homicide Witnesses

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Sheraden man is facing decades in prison for attempting to kill three people who witnessed a homicide.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Charles Nevels is facing 66 and a half to 133 years in prison for multiple charges, including attempted homicide and arson.
According to court documents, Nevels set fire to a Troy Hill home in June 2015 after the occupants provided information to law enforcement about a homicide. Their information led to the arrest of Nevels’ cousin Theodore Smedley.
The three occupants were forced to jump from the second floor of the home to escape the fire. One victim suffered two fractured ankles and later had a stroke.
Court documents say that Smedley spoke on the phone with his brother and Nevels from jail and alluded to planning retaliation against the witnesses. Smedley also referenced a letter he sent to Nevels from jail.
Nevels was convicted in the arson in May of this year.