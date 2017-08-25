Man Facing Decades In Prison For Attempting To Kill Homicide Witnesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Sheraden man is facing decades in prison for attempting to kill three people who witnessed a homicide.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Charles Nevels is facing 66 and a half to 133 years in prison for multiple charges, including attempted homicide and arson.

According to court documents, Nevels set fire to a Troy Hill home in June 2015 after the occupants provided information to law enforcement about a homicide. Their information led to the arrest of Nevels’ cousin Theodore Smedley.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The three occupants were forced to jump from the second floor of the home to escape the fire. One victim suffered two fractured ankles and later had a stroke.

Court documents say that Smedley spoke on the phone with his brother and Nevels from jail and alluded to planning retaliation against the witnesses. Smedley also referenced a letter he sent to Nevels from jail.

Nevels was convicted in the arson in May of this year.

