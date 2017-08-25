WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Man Allegedly Selling ConnectCards Caught After Downtown Chase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was allegedly selling ConnectCards led police on a chase through downtown Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.

According to Port Authority Police, police noticed a man selling ConnectCards outside the Port Authority building downtown.

When they started to approach him, he ran off. At one point, he jumped onto a Port Authority bus near Wood Street and allegedly changed his clothes. Police say they found a bag with drugs and ConnectCards in it.

The man was caught on Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Police say he had even more ConnectCards on his person.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

