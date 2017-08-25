Child Struck By Vehicle In Ellwood City

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — A child was struck by a vehicle in Ellwood City on Friday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Crescent Avenue and 4th Street.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike. He was transported to Ellwood City Hospital for evaluation.
The child was reportedly conscious, alert and talking when he was sent to the hospital.
Further details have not yet been released.
