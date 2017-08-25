Furry Tails: Fizzy, Miss River & Tia Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Fizzy

Animal Friends

This bubbly bunny is Fizzy! He’s a little shy, but once he gets to know you, he’ll love you!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Fizzy is a very nice 1-year-old English Spot who is looking for a home of his own. Fizzy came to Animal Friends from another rescue who found him as a baby. With a name like Fizzy, you can expect him to be lively and full of excitement but also so sweet. New situations can be a bit much for this good boy so he would do best with older kids and adults who can be patient with him. He can also be a bit timid with new people, but if you take a calm approach you will have great success in getting to know how charming of a boy he is. Once Fizzy gets to know you, the fun truly begins. He will show you how much he loves to explore and you can investigate his new home together. If you are ready to introduce a sweet boy to the good life, please come to meet with Fizzy!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Miss River

Orphans of the Storm

This sweet girl is Miss River. She’s a little dog in need of a lot of love, and she can’t wait to find a forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Miss River is a small, sable Chihuahua. She is a favorite of both the shelter staff and volunteers at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Miss River has such a loving personality and her favorite thing to do is cuddle. When one of her friends comes in the room, her tail wags furiously!

At times, Miss River has a little trouble walking and trips on her front legs. The vet feels she had a brain trauma sometime in her life and she will not improve. This isn’t too much of a handicap, and she really enjoys her walks with the volunteers and cuddling with any number of those she considers friends! A real sweetheart!!!

Miss River needs an adult-only home. She is looking for a committed adopter who will visit and take the time to get to know her (she can be a little standoffish at first) before they take her home.

For more information or to meet Miss River, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Miss River, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Tia

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Tia is a sassy kitty who likes to be the boss! She had a tough start, so she’d love to find a loving forever home!

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Tia was found as a stray back in February. When she first arrived at Animal Protectors she was covered from head to paw in scabs and fleas. Our staff gave her a much needed bath, got her on the medication she required, and now you would never know that she came to us in such bad shape.

Tia is definitely the boss of the cat room. She is one sassy lady and can usually be found lounging on a chair or on our cat tree.

If you are looking for a cat with a lot of personality, this 2-year-old may just be your perfect match!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

