Dog Killed, Firefighter Injured In Carrick House Fire

CARRICK (KDKA) — A dog was killed and a firefighter was injured in a house fire in Carrick on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the basement of a two-and-a-half story home in the 1900 block of Mount Joseph Street around 3:40 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Cook, two residents were home at the time of the fire, and both were able to escape uninjured.

One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of the firefighter’s injury is unknown.

@CBSPittsburgh #PBF battling a blaze in the 1900 block of Mount Joseph Street in Carrick

Crews were still on the scene around 4:50 p.m., and flames and smoke were still visible. The fire was at three alarms at that time.

According to Cook, the family said the house has been remodeled multiple times, which caused some problems for firefighters.

“The fire got in between all those different methods of construction, so we had to dig the fire out, basically, to get to it to extinguish it, which takes a lot of time and people and effort,” Cook said. “So the reason for three alarms was not necessarily for the size of the fire, but just the effort that it took to dig the fire out.”

Cook says a dog did die in the fire.

