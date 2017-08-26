Star-Studded Charity Event Rocks North Hills Neighborhood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A star-studded charity event rocked away a Pine Township neighborhood on Friday night.

Pat and Debbie Hanson hosted the party, called Celebrity CareFest, for more than 1,000 people, who were entertained by classic bands like KC and The Sunshine Band and REO Speedwagon.

It’s a big ticket event, and when all is said and done, they’ll raise more than $100,000 for five local charities. For those who paid for the high-priced ticket, they got to meet and greet local celebrities.

“Who’s ever heard of having bands like this in someone’s backyard? It’s pretty unbelievable,” said KDKA-TV anchor Kristine Sorensen.

“We’re like in heaven. Bruno Sammartino to my left, Donnie Iris to my right, listening to KC and The Sunshine Band. It doesn’t get any better than that,” said comedian and radio personality Jim Krenn.

KDKA Radio is one of the sponsors of the giant backyard rock festival.

“This is extraordinary,” said Larry Richert, of KDKA Radio.

They honored wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino, who couldn’t quite believe that it was in somebody’s backyard.

“When he says in the backyard, I said, ‘What kind of a backyard do you have?’ When I came over here, I said, ‘This is not a backyard, this is a park!’” said Sammartino.

It was an amazing event that consumed the neighborhood. But for the concert promoter, it was no easy task.

“It had to house two major, first-class headline acts. It’s like putting big shoes in a little shoebox, and we made it work,” said concert promoter Rich Engler.

Celebrity CareFest benefits the Butler Health System, It’s About the Warrior Foundation, Allegheny Health Network and the Northern Regional Emergency Services, just to name a few.