Missing Hiker Found Dead In Somerset Co.

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A missing hiker was found dead in Somerset County on Saturday evening.
According to the Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, the body of the 40-year-old hiker was discovered by search crews around 7:40 p.m. near Route 271 on the Laurel Ridge Hiking Trail.
The hiker was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Search crews began looking for the man around 11 a.m. Saturday. Bloodhounds and search dogs from Greensburg were used during the search, and law enforcement officials from Somerset and Westmoreland counties were called in for assistance.
The man’s identity has not yet been released, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.