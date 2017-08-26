STEELERS PRESEASON: Colts-Steelers Preview | Tomlin Calls Out Conner | Bell Teases Return | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Crews Battle Fire At Castle Shannon Pizza Shop

Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Castle Shannon, Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Castle Shannon pizza shop Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Nick’s Pizza on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.

 

A stretch of the road in front of the Lebanon Shops was shut down while crews were on the scene.

The pizza shop wasn’t open at the time, so no one was inside when the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that fire officials said they believe the fire started in the back of the building, and some smoke damage could be seen outside.

nicks pizza fire Crews Battle Fire At Castle Shannon Pizza Shop

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Fire officials cited grease as a possible cause for the fire, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

The building is not a total loss.

A Chinese food restaurant next door also had some minor smoke damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch