Crews Battle Fire At Castle Shannon Pizza Shop

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Castle Shannon pizza shop Saturday afternoon.
It happened at Nick’s Pizza on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.
A stretch of the road in front of the Lebanon Shops was shut down while crews were on the scene.
The pizza shop wasn’t open at the time, so no one was inside when the fire started. No injuries have been reported.
KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that fire officials said they believe the fire started in the back of the building, and some smoke damage could be seen outside.
Fire officials cited grease as a possible cause for the fire, but the official cause has not yet been determined.
The building is not a total loss.
A Chinese food restaurant next door also had some minor smoke damage.