Mayweather Remains Perfect, Beats McGregor In 10th

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. remained undefeated after beating Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the the 10th round of Saturday night’s boxing match.
Mayweather went into Saturday night’s fight at 49-0, never having lost a match in his career.
McGregor was a UFC champion who never boxed professionally, but trained for months leading up to the fight.
The fight was called by veteran referee Robert Byrd after several punches from Mayweather exhausted McGregor.
Byrd deemed him unable to continue fighting which brought Mayweather to a perfect 50-0 on his career.
