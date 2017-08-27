STEELERS PRESEASON: Colts-Steelers Recap | Tomlin Calls Out Conner | Bell Teases Return | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Trump To Visit Texas When Conditions Allow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – President Donald Trump says he will be traveling to Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption” in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Trump tweeted that the “focus must be life and safety.”

At least two people are dead and more than a dozen injured due to the storm that has battered the region, including the cities of Corpus Christi and Houston.

Trump has been complimenting the response to the storm on his Twitter feed, commending “Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government.”

Trump adds that: “Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.”

The storm could linger for days in the region and could unload as much as 40 inches of rain on cities including Houston.

