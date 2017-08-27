STEELERS PRESEASON: Colts-Steelers Recap | Tomlin Calls Out Conner | Bell Teases Return | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

5 Of 7 Remain Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car

Filed Under: Pennsylvania, Struck By Car

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say five of the seven pedestrians struck by a car in a residential development in Pennsylvania remain in the hospital, two of them in critical condition.

Hospital officials say a 38-year-old woman and a 10-month-old girl remain in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A 5-year-old girl is in serious condition and an 8-year-old girl in fair condition at the hospital, while a 35-year-old man is in serious condition at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Two other children were treated and released after the 1 p.m. Friday crash in the Mountain Top area near Wilkes-Barre. Officials said the crash didn’t appear intentional, and investigators were waiting for results of toxicology tests on the driver and an inspection of the vehicle for any malfunction.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch