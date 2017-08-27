5 Of 7 Remain Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say five of the seven pedestrians struck by a car in a residential development in Pennsylvania remain in the hospital, two of them in critical condition.

Hospital officials say a 38-year-old woman and a 10-month-old girl remain in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A 5-year-old girl is in serious condition and an 8-year-old girl in fair condition at the hospital, while a 35-year-old man is in serious condition at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Two other children were treated and released after the 1 p.m. Friday crash in the Mountain Top area near Wilkes-Barre. Officials said the crash didn’t appear intentional, and investigators were waiting for results of toxicology tests on the driver and an inspection of the vehicle for any malfunction.

