Authorities Searching For Driver Who Crashed Into Amish Buggy

PINEGROVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are searching for a driver who crashed into an Amish buggy in Pinegrove Township on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on State Highway 157.

State police say a vehicle traveling east on the road crashed into an Amish buggy and then continued driving.

Four juveniles and three adults were in the buggy at the time of the crash. No one suffered any major injuries.

The vehicle was described as a hatchback, station wagon or SUV-type vehicle, and it may have been red. The vehicle is missing its passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call state police at (814) 676-6596.

