Police: Man Seen Throwing Abused Dog Out Car Window In Natrona Heights

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly threw an abused dog out of a car window in Natrona Heights on Saturday afternoon.

The white miniature poodle was found near the Harrison Hills Park Maintenance Barn and Environmental Center on Saturday around 2 p.m.

Police say the dog is an unneutered male that may be about 1 year old. A Good Samaritan took the dog to an emergency veterinarian clinic, where vets determined he was in very poor condition due to little or poor care.

The dog has a broken leg, which police say happened sometime before he was tossed from the vehicle, and the leg may need to be amputated because the injury was not treated.

Police say the dog also has fleas and is suffering from low weight.

The dog is receiving treatment and police say the Good Samaritan who took him to the clinic will keep him and take care of him.

A witness told police that they saw someone throw the dog out of a vehicle, then drive away.

The driver is described as an older white male with a gray or white beard. The vehicle was an older model, blue extended cab pick-up truck. It may have been a Ford vehicle.

Allegheny County Police ask anyone who may have information on the dog’s owner or the person responsible for abusing or dumping the dog to contact them at (412) 473-1322 or via their social media accounts. Information can be left anonymously.