Police: Narcan Administered To 2-Year-Old For Signs Of Overdose

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Beaver Falls Police say Narcan had to be administered to a 2-year-old child who was showing signs of an overdose Saturday.

According to police, officers were sent to the 1100 block of 9th Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report that a 2-year-old boy was possibly overdosing.

When officers arrived on the scene, medics were tending to the child. Police say he was showing signs of an overdose and Narcan had to be administered. The 2-year-old was sent to Children’s Hospital as a precautionary measure.

His current condition is unknown.

Police say the child’s parents were home at the time of the incident and both were interviewed on the scene.

Further details are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

