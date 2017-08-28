Tropical Depression 10, Remnants Of Tropical Storm Harvey Could Affect Northeast

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the weather has been mostly calm locally, moisture from a tropical depression could move in this week.

Here’s what’s currently going on in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Harvey is currently churning just south of Houston.

The center of the storm is moving to the southeast at 3mph and has sustained winds of 40 mph.

The rain engine that has brought more than 30-inches of rain already will slowly hug the coast for the next 48 hours bringing an additional 10-20 inches of rain before finally moving inland.

The latest track brings Harvey over Arkansas and into southern Indiana.

Rain totals as far north as southern Indiana could hit the seven inch mark as the remnants of Harvey pump moisture as far north as Illinois and Ohio.

While the remnants of Harvey will move directly overhead of Pennsylvania, model data shows it so dry that we get little in the way of any active rain as it passes by.

Tropical Depression 10 is likely to be a tropical storm soon.

While it is not expected to make a U.S. landfall it will push just enough moisture along the Northeast’s coast to cause scattered rain showers as far west as Pittsburgh.

At this time Pittsburgh’s has only a slight chance for seeing rain and if we do see rain from TD10 it would arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

TD10 currently has sustained winds of 35mph