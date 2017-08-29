BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Full News Conference
Police Seek Help To Locate Missing Westmoreland Co. Woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

According to police, Janice Baxter, 73, possibly has dementia and is on several medications.

Monday morning, a Maryland State Police trooper encountered Baxter along Interstate 68 in Garrett County.

janice baxter Police Seek Help To Locate Missing Westmoreland Co. Woman

(Photo Courtesy: Lower Burrell Police)

During that encounter, Baxter was given gas money and directions to Lower Burrell.

She was last seen driving a white 2009 Hundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania license plate JMG-3559.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. If you spot Baxter, call 911.

