Police Seek Help To Locate Missing Westmoreland Co. Woman

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.
According to police, Janice Baxter, 73, possibly has dementia and is on several medications.
Monday morning, a Maryland State Police trooper encountered Baxter along Interstate 68 in Garrett County.
During that encounter, Baxter was given gas money and directions to Lower Burrell.
She was last seen driving a white 2009 Hundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania license plate JMG-3559.
Anyone with information is asked to call police. If you spot Baxter, call 911.