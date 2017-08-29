BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Full News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Pittsburgh Natives Rescued | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Meth Found On Child’s Lunch Money Leads To Woman’s Arrest

Filed Under: Alabama, Heather Brooke Isaacs

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HELENA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama authorities say traces of meth found on a child’s lunch money led to a woman’s arrest.

News outlets report the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force says 44-year-old Heather Brooke Isaacs was arrested Friday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

heather brooke isaacs Meth Found On Childs Lunch Money Leads To Womans Arrest

(Photo Courtesy: Shelby County Jail)

Lt. Clay Hammac says a student at a Helena school paid for lunch in cash, and the cafeteria cashier noticed a white, powdery residue on the bills. The cashier shared her find with the school resource officer, who Hammac said recognized it as possible meth.

The officer contacted the task force, which investigated. Hammac says investigators found “horrific” conditions at Isaacs’ home.

It’s unclear if Isaacs has an attorney.

The child is in custody of the Shelby Department of Human Resources.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch