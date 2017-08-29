Pittsburgh Family Relieved To Learn Their Loved Ones Are Safe From Texas Floods

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carmen Pace and her family have been trying to reach Carmen’s brother, a Pittsburgh native living in Texas, for days now.

She and other family members left messages on his answering machine, but they got no response.

Miles Brandon, his wife, Tonya, and their two children were stranded in rising flood waters in their home in Cyprus, Texas.

Pace read a message her brother put on his Facebook page a few hours ago. It said, “I need a boat to come to pick up me and my family, ASAP. The address is 20710 Cyprus Breeze Drive.”

Dorothy Brandon, Miles sister, said, “I called 911 here. They put me through to Harris County, Texas, 911, but we couldn’t get through on the phone to no one.”

Then, the good news came in late Monday night.

Miles and his family were rescued. They were brought to the local high school, which was turned into a temporary shelter.

Brandon is a 1982 graduate of Schenley High School.

His sisters said his passion has always been football, and that passion took him to Cyrus where he’s a high school football coach.

“I guess they thought it wasn’t going to get that bad in their area, and it’s overwhelming down there,” Dorothy said.