Carnegie Customers Frustrated As Water Main Replacement Taking Longer Than Expected

CARNEGIE (KDKA) – A planned water service outage in Carnegie is taking longer than most people expected, which has left many customers frustrated.
According to an update from Pennsylvania American Water, crews began working to replace a 50-year-old water main Tuesday afternoon. That main is buried more than 10 feet below ground near the intersection of Bell Avenue and Noblestown Road.
Initially, they hoped to have service restored by 2 a.m. However, as of 6 a.m., many customers were still without service.
The latest update on Pennsylvania American Water’s Facebook page was posted at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday. In it, they apologized for the continued delay and said crews were working diligently to restore service as quickly as possible.
