Indiana Twp. Armed Robbery Prompts Manhunt For Armed, Dangerous Suspects

INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are looking for two suspects, described as armed and dangerous, who robbed a business Wednesday evening and then fled into the woods.

It all started around 5:30 p.m. at Largents Pallets & Recycling plant, formerly U.S. Pallet Company, on Route 910 in Cheswick.

According to Indiana Township Police, the two suspects were masked and armed when the robbery happened. They got away in a blue van, but eventually ditched it and ran.

“They got out of the place, took off running, one of our units got behind them,” said Indiana Township Police Sgt. Tim Michael. “We lost them, they came back around, they found them up there in the driveway. Right now, they’re out in the woods still running.”

Police set up a perimeter around the area and brought in a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter to search, but so far, nothing has turned up.

“Someone had seen them driving erratically, called, and then we got the call for the armed robbery and it was the same make and color of van,” Sgt. Michael said.

Authorities suspended their search at nightfall, but are urging people who live in the area to be vigilant.

One suspect is described as a heavier-set, light-skinned black male, and the other was a skinny white man. They were both wearing long-sleeved shirts and masks. Also, they were carrying weapons.

“They’re armed, they’re running, I assume there is a threat there,” Sgt. Michael said. “Be careful and if they see something call us, if they hear anything call us. Anything suspicious, give us a call.”

No injuries were reported, but police say if anyone in the area spots anything suspicious, they should call 911 immediately

The suspects may have gotten away with money from the business.