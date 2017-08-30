Shooting Victim Found In Fineview Dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a shooting victim found in the city’s Fineview neighborhood has died.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Belleau Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a reported shooting. They found a 29-year-old man outside in a courtyard. He had been shot in the head.
Police say the victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800.