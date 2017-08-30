BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
Shooting Victim Found In Fineview Dies

Filed Under: Belleau Drive, Fatal Shooting, Fineview, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a shooting victim found in the city’s Fineview neighborhood has died.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Belleau Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a reported shooting. They found a 29-year-old man outside in a courtyard. He had been shot in the head.

Police say the victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800.

