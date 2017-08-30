WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
UFO Enthusiasts Heading To Wyoming For Upcoming Rendezvous

DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. (AP) – Just like in the science-fiction movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16.

The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano.

Experts on UFOs will speak at the convention.

Organizer Brian Olson tells KOTA-TV that there’s a fun side, too, with plans for a parade, live music and barbecue cook-off.

Devils Tower stands more than 800 feet (243 meters) tall and can be seen for miles.

