West Virginia Police: Woman Branded With Horseshoe, Fork

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia man allegedly branded a woman with a horseshoe and a fork.
News outlets report Ervin Harold of Bluefield was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault.
Bluefield Police Detective J.B. Fox says Harold allegedly held the woman against a wall last week and branded her twice with a horseshoe and once with a fork. Fox says Harold allegedly held the horseshoe with a coat hanger so he wouldn’t burn himself.
The woman sought treatment at a hospital.
Harold was being held Tuesday on $10,500 bond in the Bluefield City Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.
