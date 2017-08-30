BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Dams & Levee Overflow | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

West Virginia Police: Woman Branded With Horseshoe, Fork

Filed Under: Ervin Harold, West Virginia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia man allegedly branded a woman with a horseshoe and a fork.

News outlets report Ervin Harold of Bluefield was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault.

ervin harold West Virginia Police: Woman Branded With Horseshoe, Fork

(Photo Courtesy: Bluefield Police Department)

Bluefield Police Detective J.B. Fox says Harold allegedly held the woman against a wall last week and branded her twice with a horseshoe and once with a fork. Fox says Harold allegedly held the horseshoe with a coat hanger so he wouldn’t burn himself.

The woman sought treatment at a hospital.

Harold was being held Tuesday on $10,500 bond in the Bluefield City Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch