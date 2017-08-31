BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Death Toll Grows | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Drug Dealer Tearfully Apologizes During Federal Sentencing In Fatal Overdose Case

Richard Toland Also Ordered To Pay Restitution For Funeral Costs
Filed Under: Richard Toland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh drug dealer tearfully apologized to a nearly empty federal court Wednesday as he was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for causing a fatal overdose.

Fifty-eight-year-old Richard Toland was also ordered to pay $750 in restitution to the family of the victim to pay for his funeral. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Toland is one of the first drug dealers in Pittsburgh to be charged federally.

In 2015 when Toland was indicted, then-U.S. Attorney David Hickton said his office would be aggressively prosecuting dealers who cause fatal overdoses. Toland has six prior convictions in state court for drug dealing.

Toland says he plans to get a college degree while in prison in order to become a drug counselor.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch