Macy’s To Offer Same-Day Delivery In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Macy’s will offer same-day delivery to Pittsburgh-area customers starting in the fall.

The department store began offering same-day delivery in 2014 and is now expanding the service to 15 additional cities, including Pittsburgh.

Orders placed before 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday or before 11 a.m. on Sundays will be eligible for same-day delivery, as long as the items purchased are in stock at a local store. After an order is placed, shoppers will get a picture of their driver, an estimated arrival time and GPS order tracking.

Purchases that are eligible for free shipping will still have an additional $8 same-day delivery fee, and that $8 fee will also be applied on top of any standard shipping charges for orders below $99.

Shoppers in Cincinnati and Columbus will also be able to take advantage of same-day delivery.