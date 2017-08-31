Midland Police Chief Tells Cops To ‘Stop Traffic Stops Significantly’

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
Midland, Midland Police

MIDLAND, Pa. (AP) – A small-town Pennsylvania police chief is drawing fire for an internal memo telling his officers to stop making so many traffic stops because of too many resident complaints.

Midland police Chief Keith McCarthy still wants his officers to stop suspected drunken drivers and others suspected of more serious offenses, but asked them to “stop traffic stops significantly.” He warned officers who don’t will be scheduled for fewer hours.

The chief explains in the memo that the mayor requested the measure saying, “I am well aware that these and many others are illegal violations, but we cannot sustain a department where we have dozens of complaints a month.”

The chief and mayor haven’t commented on the measure, and the borough’s solicitor has declined comment.

The tiny borough of about 2,600 residents is about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

  1. David Colton says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    And THIS is what the Liberals have brought us to in the USA. Glad I’m not in law enforcement anymore.

