Judge To Soon Rule In Penn State Frat Death Case

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says he’ll rule Friday morning on whether there’s enough evidence against Penn State fraternity brothers in the death of a pledge to send the case to trial.
District Judge Allen Sinclair made the announcement Thursday after the seventh day of a preliminary hearing.
Eighteen members of now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi and the fraternity face charges that stem from the February death of 19-year-old Lebanon, New Jersey, resident Tim Piazza after a night of drinking and hazing.
Defense lawyers are arguing the judge should dismiss some or all of the charges, which for some include involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)