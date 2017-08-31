BOIL WATER ADVISORY: PWSA Boil Water Advisory Lifted In All Areas Except Millvale
Judge To Soon Rule In Penn State Frat Death Case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says he’ll rule Friday morning on whether there’s enough evidence against Penn State fraternity brothers in the death of a pledge to send the case to trial.

District Judge Allen Sinclair made the announcement Thursday after the seventh day of a preliminary hearing.

Eighteen members of now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi and the fraternity face charges that stem from the February death of 19-year-old Lebanon, New Jersey, resident Tim Piazza after a night of drinking and hazing.

Defense lawyers are arguing the judge should dismiss some or all of the charges, which for some include involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

